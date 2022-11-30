Powell is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a left groin strain.
Powell dropped a season-high 32 points during Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers but will likely be forced to sit out the second half of the back-to-back set. Terance Mann and Robert Covington will likely see increased roles Wednesday.
