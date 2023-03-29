Powell (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Shane Young of Forbes Sports reports.
Powell will suit up for the first time since March 2. Given the veteran wasn't dealing with a lower-body injury, he shouldn't have any conditioning concerns, and Powell could have plenty of opportunities to shake of any rust on his shooting stoke with Kawhi Leonard (personal) unavailable.
