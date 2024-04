Powell will start Tuesday's game against Sacramento while Kawhi Leonard is sidelined due to a knee injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Powell posted 21 points in 37 minutes during his lone start of the season thus far, which came Feb. 25 against Sacramento. Leonard began experiencing knee pain in Sunday's victory over Charlotte, and he is currently away from the team while getting treatment in Los Angeles. It's unclear if a multi-game absence is expected.