Powell (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Powell will miss a third straight game due to a groin injury. Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) are questionable, so Los Angeles may be extremely shorthanded versus Charlotte. If one or more of the questionable players remain sidelined, Terance Mann would be in store for a sizable role again.