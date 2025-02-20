Now Playing

Powell (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The veteran swingman will miss his first outing since Feb. 2 due to left knee soreness, and his next chance to play will come Sunday against the Pacers. Amir Coffey and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely see an uptick in playing time with Powell sidelined.

