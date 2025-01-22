Powell (back) won't play Wednesday against Boston, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Powell will be sidelined for the first time since Dec. 4, as he was unable to shake this questionable tag. It's possible, however, that the Clippers are resting him so that he can ready for Thursday's game against the Wizards. With Kris Dunn (knee) also out, Terance Mann, Kevin Porter, Amir Coffey and Bones Hyland could all receive increased playing time Wednesday.
