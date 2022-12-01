Powell (groin) won't play in Wednesday's matchup against Utah, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
As anticipated, Powell will miss Wednesday's matchup with a lingering groin injury. The guard will presumably be tabbed questionable for the Clippers' next game Saturday against Sacramento. Terance Mann is a prime candidate to see increased run versus the Jazz with Powell sidelined.
