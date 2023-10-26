Powell isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Powell will return to the bench for Wednesday's season opener with most of the Clippers' regulars suiting up. Powell averaged 17.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.1 minutes across 60 appearances last season, with only eight of those being starts.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Struggles with shot in start•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Joins starting lineup•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Limited again Friday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Limited participant in practice•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Not practicing Thursday•