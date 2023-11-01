Tucker (recently traded) is available to make his Clippers debut Wednesday against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While James Harden (conditioning) remains out, Tucker will suit up for the first time as a Clipper on Wednesday after being part of a blockbuster trade late Monday night. Given Los Angeles gave up multiple frontcourt depth options to acquire Harden, Tucker figures to have a prominent role eventually. However, the defensive-minded forward hasn't been a fantasy asset in years despite playing 25-plus minutes per game, and it may take a while for his role with the Clippers to solidify.