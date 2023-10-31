Tucker, James Harden and Filip Petrusev were traded from the 76ers to the Clippers on Tuesday in exchange for Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin and draft picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Tucker has gotten off to a slow start during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 2.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game over his first three appearances of the season despite starting in all of his appearances. He'll be on the move as part of an early-season blockbuster trade, but his role with the Clippers isn't yet clear. The 38-year-old has served exclusively as a starter in Philadelphia but could have to settle for a bench role with his new team once Terance Mann (ankle) is able to return to action. The Clippers square off against the Magic at home Tuesday, but it seems unlikely that the team's new acquisitions will be able to suit up in time for the matchup.