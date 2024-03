Tucker (calf) is questionable to play Sunday against the 76ers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Tucker exited Friday's win over the Trail Blazers with right calf soreness, and it remains to be seen if the veteran will be able to recover in a quick turnaround. His availability wouldn't affect many fantasy decisions, however, as he often plays a minor role off the bench for the Clippers.