Tucker announced Friday that he is exercising his $11.54 million player option for the 2024-25 season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Tucker was traded from the 76ers to the Clippers during the 2023-24 campaign. With Los Angeles, Tucker made 28 appearances, including seven starts, and averaged 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes. While the veteran forward is unlikely to receive a large role for the Clippers next season, he is set to stick around for at least one more year.