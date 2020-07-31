Beverley is not listed as a starter for Thursday's opener against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Beverley was a game-time decision after being held out of this morning's shootaround, and though he's officially active, Reggie Jackson is set to draw the start at point guard. Though Beverley could very well still be in line to contribute Thursday, it looks as though he'll operate with a cap on his minutes.