Beverley (calf) will play in Thursday's Game 1 matchup against Denver, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Beverley was expected to be available for the contest, however, it's unclear how much run coach Doc Rivers will give the guard. Beverley was banged up throughout the team's first-round series, but with a few days of rest, he'll be ready to rock. This will be great news for the Clippers' defense, as the veteran is expected to occupy most of his time defending Jamal Murray in the series.