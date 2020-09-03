Beverley (calf) will play in Thursday's Game 1 matchup against Denver, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Beverley was expected to be available for the contest, however, it's unclear how much run coach Doc Rivers will give the guard. Beverley was banged up throughout the team's first-round series, but with a few days of rest, he'll be ready to rock. This will be great news for the Clippers' defense, as the veteran is expected to occupy most of his time defending Jamal Murray in the series.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Expects to play Game 1•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't play Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Doubtful for Game 6•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't play in Game 5•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Likely out for Game 5•