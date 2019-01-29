Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Another double-double in loss
Beverley totaled 10 points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-118 loss to Atlanta.
Beverley continues to thrive in the absence of Danilo Gallinari (back), recording his second straight double-double. He only attempted five shot attempts but still managed to contribute across the board and as long as Gallinari remains on the sidelines, Beverley is worth rostering in most 12-team leagues.
