Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Back in action
Beverley (groin) will play Thursday against Sacramento, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Beverley will return to the court following a three-game absence due to a right groin injury. He figures to immediately slot back into the starting five and take on his usual workload.
