Beverley will start Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

The scrappy guard has missed several chunks of time this season, so it's been difficult for him to settle into a defined role -- especially after he was held out of 24 of 26 games from mid-March through the end of April. Beverley made his return to action on May 4 and has played off the bench in each of the last three games, but coach Ty Lue will insert the veteran into the starting five Tuesday, while Reggie Jackson moves to a reserve role. There's still a good chance Jackson earns the lion's share of the minutes, however, as Beverley has averaged only 16.0 minutes per game in his three post-injury appearances.