Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Cleared to play
Beverley (hip) will play Saturday against the Cavaliers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Beverley missed Thursday's loss to the Bucks due to a right hip pointer, but he'll make his return Saturday. This month, he's averaging 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.6 minutes.
