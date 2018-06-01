Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Cleared to return to basketball activities
Beverley (knee) has been cleared to return to full basketball activities, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The point guard was ruled out for the season back in late-November after appearing in only 11 games, and he underwent a procedure on Nov. 22 that was expected to sideline him for up to nine months. However, Beverley's rehab progressed much more quickly than expected, with his doctor, Walter Lowe, calling the process "remarkable." "I saw Pat [Thursday] and ordered a new MRI approximately six months out from his microfracture biocartilage repair and lateral meniscus repair," Lowe said. "His recovery has been remarkable and I have cleared him to return to all basketball activities. This speedy recovery is a testament to Pat's diligence to the comprehensive rehabilitation program between Houston and LA." Obviously, this is positive news for the Clippers, who were among the most injury-riddled teams in the league in 2017-18. Los Angeles has a team option to retain Beverley for $5 million, which they'll likely exercise, unless they opt to negotiate a longer-term extension with the 29-year-old.
