Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Close to return
Beverley (wrist) is closing in on a return to game action, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley has already been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Detroit, but it's positive to see that he's inching closer to a return following a right wrist sprain. His availability for Saturday's game against Memphis will likely hinge on how he performs in practice Friday.
