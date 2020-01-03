Play

Beverley (wrist) is closing in on a return to game action, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Beverley has already been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Detroit, but it's positive to see that he's inching closer to a return following a right wrist sprain. His availability for Saturday's game against Memphis will likely hinge on how he performs in practice Friday.

