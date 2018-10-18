Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Comes up empty on scoreboard in opener
Beverley was held scoreless (0-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt) but produced six assists, four rebounds and one block across 20 minutes in the Clippers' 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Needless to say, Beverley had a rough go of it offensively to open the season, although his trademark defense helped lead to an almost equally difficult night for Jamal Murray (3-12 FG). The veteran guard also racked up five fouls, leading to a modest allotment of minutes. Although his primary value still lies on the defensive side of the ball, Beverley will still be expected to provide complementary offensive contributions after averaging a career-best 12.2 points -- albeit over just 11 games -- in the 2017-18 campaign.
