Beverley was held scoreless (0-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt) but produced six assists, four rebounds and one block across 20 minutes in the Clippers' 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Needless to say, Beverley had a rough go of it offensively to open the season, although his trademark defense helped lead to an almost equally difficult night for Jamal Murray (3-12 FG). The veteran guard also racked up five fouls, leading to a modest allotment of minutes. Although his primary value still lies on the defensive side of the ball, Beverley will still be expected to provide complementary offensive contributions after averaging a career-best 12.2 points -- albeit over just 11 games -- in the 2017-18 campaign.