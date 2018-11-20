Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Coming off bench Tuesday
Beverley will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
With Danilo Gallinari (illness) back, coach Doc Rivers will opt to keep a backcourt of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Avery Bradley. The move could hurt Beverley's playing time, and he only saw 19 minutes during Monday's game against the Hawks.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Strong complementary effort in win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Goes for 11 points in win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Comes up empty on scoreboard in opener•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Starting Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Resting Saturday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.