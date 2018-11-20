Beverley will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With Danilo Gallinari (illness) back, coach Doc Rivers will opt to keep a backcourt of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Avery Bradley. The move could hurt Beverley's playing time, and he only saw 19 minutes during Monday's game against the Hawks.

