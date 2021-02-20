Beverley recorded 17 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block Friday in a 116-112 win versus Utah.

The Clippers capped off an emphatic win with a fourth quarter in which Beverley scored 10 points across seven minutes. Beverley's 17 points Friday marked his highest scoring tally since Jan. 5 versus San Antonio. Since returning from a right-knee injury on Feb. 10, Beverley has averaged 13.7 points across three home games.