Coach Doc Rivers noted that Beverley (calf) could be out "a couple of days, a couple games," Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
His timetable isn't exactly clear, but it seems like we might not see Beverley until the final seeding games. Assuming that's the case, Landry Shamet and Reggie Jackson should continue holding down most of the minutes at point guard.
