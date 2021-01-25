Beverley (knee), who has already been ruled out ahead of Tuesday's contest in Atlanta, isn't currently traveling with the Clippers as the team begins a six-game road trip this week, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

According to Murray, the Clippers are planning to give Beverley as much time off as he needs to rest his sore right knee, which flared up again in Sunday's win over the Thunder. The report doesn't specify whether Beverley plans to rejoin the team at any point during the trip, but fantasy managers who were looking to use the veteran point guard in weekly lineups are probably best off using another option. Meanwhile, the Clippers have already ruled out Paul George (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard for at least Tuesday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, so the team will have to replace three starters for one game, if not more. Lou Williams, Luke Kennard, Reggie Jackson, Serge Ibaka, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac are all seemingly candidates to take on added minutes and usage for however long the trio of Beverley, George and Leonard is out.