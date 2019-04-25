Beverley supplied 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during the Clippers' 129-121 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Beverley churned out a second consecutive gritty performance, one in which he posted a second straight double-double for the first time since late January. The veteran has now scored in double digits three times overall during the series and has been a key contributor from three-point range in the last two contests. Beverley has drained half of his 16 attempts from distance during that span, adding a key offensive dimension to his already impressive work on the glass and on defense. He'll look to play a pivotal role again in Game 6 on Friday night.