Coach Doc Rivers said Beverley is "a maybe" for Thursday's opening seeding game against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Beverley returned to Orlando on Tuesday after departing due to a family matter, and his status remains very much up in the air as Thursday's matchup approaches. The Clippers are likely waiting for Beverley to clear his second mandatory period of quarantine.
