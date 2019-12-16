Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Deemed questionable for Tuesday
Beverley (concussion) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley has missed the past two games due to a concussion, which he picked up last week against the Raptors. His status should clear up closer to game time; if Beverley is forced to miss another game, Derrick Walton, Terance Mann and Jerome Robinson could all see increased run.
