Beverley (concussion) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Beverley has missed the past two games due to a concussion, which he picked up last week against the Raptors. His status should clear up closer to game time; if Beverley is forced to miss another game, Derrick Walton, Terance Mann and Jerome Robinson could all see increased run.