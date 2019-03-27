Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Deemed questionable vs. Bucks
Beverley (hip) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Bucks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley left Tuesday's win at Minnesota due to a right hip pointer, and it's still giving him some discomfort. Landry Shamet (ankle) is also questionable, so the Clippers could be shallow in the backcourt. If both players sit out Thursday's matchup, Tyrone Wallace, Garrett Temple and Jerome Robinson could see extra time.
