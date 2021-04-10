Beverley underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand Friday that will force him to miss 3-4 weeks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Beverley was ejected from Thursday's win over the Suns after picking up a Flagrant 2 foul, and he apparently suffered a hand injury during the matchup. Rajon Rondo (hip) and Reggie Jackson (eye) should see increased run for the Clippers in the coming weeks while Beverley recovers.