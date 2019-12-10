Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Double-double against Pacers
Beverley scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 110-99 win over the Pacers.
It's the veteran guard's third double-double of the year, although surprisingly all three have come via boards and not assists. Beverley isn't a consistent fantasy performer in an offense dominated by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but he's capable of occasional strong nights.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Little impact in loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Multi-faceted production Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Steals the spotlight in victory•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will play Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...