Beverley scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 110-99 win over the Pacers.

It's the veteran guard's third double-double of the year, although surprisingly all three have come via boards and not assists. Beverley isn't a consistent fantasy performer in an offense dominated by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but he's capable of occasional strong nights.