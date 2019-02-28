Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Double-double in Wednesday's loss
Beverley tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 loss to the Jazz.
Beverley logged his sixth double-double this season, thus matching his career high through 63 appearances. The 30-year-old point guard amassed six double-doubles across 67 games in 2016-17, and with just one more double-double here in 2018-19 he'll have a new career high in that department. Moreover, he continues to provide fairly well-rounded stats as a starter on a team that's competing for the playoffs, so expect him to continue earning plenty of minutes going forward.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Heats up from distance•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Solid night in win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Offensive contributions continue in loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Another double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Nears triple-double Sunday•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...