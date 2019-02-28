Beverley tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 loss to the Jazz.

Beverley logged his sixth double-double this season, thus matching his career high through 63 appearances. The 30-year-old point guard amassed six double-doubles across 67 games in 2016-17, and with just one more double-double here in 2018-19 he'll have a new career high in that department. Moreover, he continues to provide fairly well-rounded stats as a starter on a team that's competing for the playoffs, so expect him to continue earning plenty of minutes going forward.