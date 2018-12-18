Beverley offered 10 points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in the Clippers' 131-127 loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday.

The veteran point guard thrived with extended opportunity off the bench. Beverley's scoring total served as his best since Nov. 15, while his assists qualified as a season high. Despite his second-unit role, the veteran has been logging plenty of playing time thanks to his strong defense and ability to fill in at either guard spot, as he's played at least 20 minutes in six straight. Beverley has also had his long-distance shot working thus far in December, as he's drained multiple threes on four occasions on his way to a 39.3 percent success rate from behind the arc during the month.