Beverley finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, and eight assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Pelicans.

After a disappointing start to the season, Beverley bounced back with a nice performance albeit in a losing effort. The lack of any defensive stats was a bit of a downer in an otherwise solid fantasy line. Beverley has never been known for his ability to put up big scoring numbers but tends to lay his hat on defense and assists. The double-digit rebounds seem a bit anomalous but are a welcome sight after such a slow start. His starting role moving forward seems somewhat secure although his minutes could fluctuate from night-to-night, making his value a little unpredictable.