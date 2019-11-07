Beverley totaled 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 129-124 loss to the Bucks.

Beverley took on more of an offensive mindset Wednesday, upping his production with Kawhi Leonard (rest) on the sidelines. He is putting together a nice start to the season and is currently a top-90 player despite averaging only eight points per game. He is locked into a sizeable role and the looming return of Paul George (shoulders) is unlikely to impact him too greatly. He should remain a borderline top-100 player moving forward, meaning he should be rostered in all 12-team leagues.