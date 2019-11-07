Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Double-doubles Wednesday
Beverley totaled 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 129-124 loss to the Bucks.
Beverley took on more of an offensive mindset Wednesday, upping his production with Kawhi Leonard (rest) on the sidelines. He is putting together a nice start to the season and is currently a top-90 player despite averaging only eight points per game. He is locked into a sizeable role and the looming return of Paul George (shoulders) is unlikely to impact him too greatly. He should remain a borderline top-100 player moving forward, meaning he should be rostered in all 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.