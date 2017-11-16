Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Doubtful for Friday

Beverley (knee) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Beverley has missed the last three games with a sore right knee and with the Clippers heading into a back-to-back set to start the weekend, they'll attempt to avoid straining it further. That means Beverley should sit out Friday, although there's no word on whether or not he'll return to the court on Saturday. In the meantime, however, Sindarius Thornwell should pick up his fourth straight start after averaging 8.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block across 28.7 minutes during the previous three contests.