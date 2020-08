Beverley (calf) is officially doubtful for Friday's Game 3 against the Mavericks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Beverley was unable to play in Game 2 due to a strained left calf, and the Clippers lost 127-114. Chances are, he'll be sidelined again Friday, which should lead to more minutes for the likes of Reggie Jackson and Landry Shamet, though neither player can replicate the defense of Beverley.