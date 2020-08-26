Beverley (calf) is considered doubtful for Thursday's Game 6 against the Mavs.
At this point, whether the game will actually be played is the much bigger question, but if it does on as scheduled, it appears as though the Clippers will once again be without Beverley's services.
