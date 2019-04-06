Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Doubtful Sunday
Beverley (hip) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against Golden State, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports..
There's a good chance Beverley misses a third-straight contest with a right hip injury. If he's unable to go, Landry Shamet and Garrett Temple figure to see a boost in minutes.
