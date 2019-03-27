Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Doubtful to return
Beverley (hip) is doubtful to return Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Kristina Pink of Fox Sports West reports.
Beverley has been diagnosed with a bruised right hip. He'll likely land on the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest against Milwaukee.
