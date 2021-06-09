Beverley is expected to see more work during the Western Conference semifinals matchup against the Jazz, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Ty Lue said that he liked what he saw from Beverley and expects to utilize him more moving forward against the Jazz. The 32-year-old played six minutes and registered one rebound, one assist and one block in Game 1.
