Beverley totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes of Thursday's loss to the Wizards.

Beverley had totaled just 13 points on 4-for-11 shooting over his last two outings prior to Thursday's contest. He also managed to top the 15-point mark for the first time since Feb. 19, a span of seven games. Beverley has scored in double figures in back-to-back games just once this season while adding five or more rebounds in just nine of 28 outings.