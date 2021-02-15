Beverley totaled 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 20 minutes in a victory over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Beverley was able to score double-digits for the first time since returning from a knee injury that forced him to miss eight games. The guard has only played 16.6 minutes per game since returning three games ago, but as he gets his conditioning back, he should get back to his normal workload. One of the league's best on-ball defenders, Beverley provides more value for the Clippers than he does fantasy rosters at the moment.