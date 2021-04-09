Beverley was scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with two assists and block in 17 minutes before he was ejected with 7:01 remaining in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 113-103 win over the Suns for a Flagrant 2 foul.

Beverley was assessed the Flagrant 2 foul after doling out a shoulder check and extending his elbow to the lower half of Chris Paul while attempting to stymie a Suns fast break. The league office will likely review the play in question and determine whether Beverley's foul warrants a suspension, so he could be at risk of missing Friday's game against the Rockets. Beverley returned to action earlier this week after missing 12 consecutive games with a right knee injury.