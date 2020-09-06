Beverley compiled just two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Beverley let his feelings be known after a couple of questionable foul calls, challenging the officials on numerous occasions. It didn't end well for the veteran who was given his marching orders after playing just 15 minutes. He is going to need to be better than this moving forward if the Clippers are to advance to the Conference Finals.