Beverley was ejected from Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Suns on Wednesday, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Frustration boiled over with the Clippers trailing in the fourth quarter, and the 32-year-old was ejected after pushing Chris Paul in the back. Beverley put up 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 31 minutes prior to being sent off in what ended up being Los Angeles' final game of the season.