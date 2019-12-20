Beverley ended with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 122-17 loss to the Rockets.

Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter after disagreeing with a foul call. Playing with five fouls, Beverley got caught with his hand in the cookie jar and seemingly thought the referee had made the incorrect call. Despite the ejection, Beverley was able to contribute across the board. He has the ability to rack up out-of-position stats on a nightly basis and while he is not a must-roster player, he certainly has a place in most 12-team leagues.