Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ejection sours strong performance
Beverley ended with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 122-17 loss to the Rockets.
Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter after disagreeing with a foul call. Playing with five fouls, Beverley got caught with his hand in the cookie jar and seemingly thought the referee had made the incorrect call. Despite the ejection, Beverley was able to contribute across the board. He has the ability to rack up out-of-position stats on a nightly basis and while he is not a must-roster player, he certainly has a place in most 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Logs 26 minutes in return•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Good to go•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Deemed questionable for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable Saturday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't play Friday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.