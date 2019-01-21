Beverley totaled 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block across 42 minutes in the Clippers' 103-95 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Beverley entered the starting five with Danilo Gallinari (back) on the shelf, and he ended up putting together his best all-around performance of the campaign during the spot start. The veteran guard's rebounds and minutes were both season highs, while his four made threes equaled his second-best showing in that category. Encouraging as Sunday's line was, it's important to keep in mind that Beverley has been serving in a bench role of late, and that Sunday's nine shot attempts belie the much more modest usage he typically exhibits on the offensive end.