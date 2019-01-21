Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Excels in spot start
Beverley totaled 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block across 42 minutes in the Clippers' 103-95 win over the Spurs on Sunday.
Beverley entered the starting five with Danilo Gallinari (back) on the shelf, and he ended up putting together his best all-around performance of the campaign during the spot start. The veteran guard's rebounds and minutes were both season highs, while his four made threes equaled his second-best showing in that category. Encouraging as Sunday's line was, it's important to keep in mind that Beverley has been serving in a bench role of late, and that Sunday's nine shot attempts belie the much more modest usage he typically exhibits on the offensive end.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will start Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Sees bigger role off bench•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Double-doubles off bench in loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Plays 21 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Strong complementary effort in win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....