Beverley exited Tuesday's game against the Suns with a sore left calf and did not start the second half, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
The Clippers called Beverley questionable to return to the game, but they'll likely play it safe with the veteran guard. Either way, consider Beverley day-to-day ahead of Thursday's meeting with the Mavs.
