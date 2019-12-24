Beverley (groin) practiced Tuesday and is expected to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Beverley missed Sunday's game with a sore right groin, but the Clippers are expected to have their entire roster available against the Lakers. The 31-year-old is averaging 7.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season as he has battled a concussion in addition to his groin injury.