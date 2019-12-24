Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Expected to play Wednesday
Beverley (groin) practiced Tuesday and is expected to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley missed Sunday's game with a sore right groin, but the Clippers are expected to have their entire roster available against the Lakers. The 31-year-old is averaging 7.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season as he has battled a concussion in addition to his groin injury.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ejection sours strong performance•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Logs 26 minutes in return•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Good to go•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Deemed questionable for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.